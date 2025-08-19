Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $366,000 Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,775 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Devon Energy by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bernstein Bank reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

