Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,489,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,177,000 after buying an additional 460,154 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,208,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,322,000 after buying an additional 1,505,976 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 612,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,936,000 after buying an additional 18,810 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,879,000 after buying an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 121,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 76,509 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $138.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.76. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.43 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

