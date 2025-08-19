Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Napatree Capital LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 69,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE APAM opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 71.72%. The business had revenue of $282.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 77.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APAM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles J. Daley, Jr. sold 15,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $624,871.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 91,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,633.35. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

