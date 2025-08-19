Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,908 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $18.89.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend
About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Insiders Trade Millions in NVIDIA-Linked Navitas, Hims, & Shift4
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Why Datadog Is the AI Infrastructure Firm to Watch Out For
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- 4 Stocks Every AI ETF Is Buying—And They’re Not What You Think
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.