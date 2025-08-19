Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys Shares of 1,415 Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 494.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.88.
Franco-Nevada Stock Performance
Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $176.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.20 and a 200 day moving average of $159.46. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.70 and a fifty-two week high of $180.98.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.70 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.
Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Franco-Nevada
- What is a support level?
- Insiders Trade Millions in NVIDIA-Linked Navitas, Hims, & Shift4
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Datadog Is the AI Infrastructure Firm to Watch Out For
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 4 Stocks Every AI ETF Is Buying—And They’re Not What You Think
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.