Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys Shares of 1,415 Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 494.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.88.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $176.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.20 and a 200 day moving average of $159.46. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.70 and a fifty-two week high of $180.98.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.70 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

