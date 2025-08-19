Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires Shares of 4,543 Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF $PTLC

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,819,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,963,000 after buying an additional 1,332,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,055,000 after purchasing an additional 154,653 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,457,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,965,000 after purchasing an additional 110,982 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,011,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 853.9% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 84,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 75,594 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.90. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $55.90. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

