Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 222 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF $GARP

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 409,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,871,000 after purchasing an additional 48,373 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 314,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after acquiring an additional 175,784 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 265,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 99,729 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 38,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 178,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF stock opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $611.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.15. iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.24.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (GARP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Quality GARP Select index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GARP was launched on Jun 14, 2020 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GARP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.