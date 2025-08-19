National Beverage Corp. $FIZZ Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,892 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.08% of National Beverage worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $2,773,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 218,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 58,670 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in National Beverage by 14.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Beverage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,801,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,391,000 after buying an additional 54,148 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in National Beverage by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of National Beverage from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.44. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.82.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 49.48%. The company had revenue of $313.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

