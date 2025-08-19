Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. RMR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $591.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $594.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

