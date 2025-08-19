Music Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 16th

Apple, Amazon.com, and Spotify Technology are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are collections of pre-recorded, royalty-free or pre-cleared music tracks made available for licensing in multimedia projects. Creators can browse these libraries and obtain the rights to use individual tracks—often for a single fee or subscription—without negotiating separate deals with composers. This system streamlines access to professional-quality music while ensuring legal clearance and predictable costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.59. 56,003,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,552,584. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.69 and its 200 day moving average is $213.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,600,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,994,872. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.41 and a 200-day moving average of $208.64.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $33.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $731.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,005,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,961. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $319.07 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00. The company has a market capitalization of $149.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $703.27 and a 200-day moving average of $636.56.

