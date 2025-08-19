Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 1,848,073 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,340% from the average daily volume of 128,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Mason Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$18.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.77.

About Mason Resources

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

