Luxury Goods Stocks To Consider – August 16th

New York Times, RealReal, Riskified, and SLR Investment are the seven Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, and sell high-end, premium-priced products—such as designer fashion, fine jewelry, luxury automobiles, and exclusive accessories—targeted primarily at affluent consumers. Valued for their strong brand prestige and pricing power, these equities often exhibit greater resilience during economic downturns and attract investors seeking diversification and long-term growth tied to rising global wealth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

New York Times stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,518. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.40. New York Times has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NYT

RealReal (REAL)

RealReal stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,247,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,515. RealReal has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $890.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REAL

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

RSKD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 488,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.96 million, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $5.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSKD

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Shares of SLR Investment stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. 124,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,953. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLRC

Read More