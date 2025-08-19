Kyle Featherstone Sells 375 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) insider Kyle Featherstone sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $50,898.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,942.03. The trade was a 22.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HURN opened at $134.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.58 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.79.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,199,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,079,000 after purchasing an additional 719,199 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,511,000. BloombergSen Inc. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,157,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 610,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,024,000 after acquiring an additional 131,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,860,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HURN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

