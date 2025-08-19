Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,920,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,676 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $63,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,763.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.48 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,025.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLIC. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $1,112,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 147,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,048.31. This trade represents a 16.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

