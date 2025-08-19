Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF $PKW

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 262.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $128.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $96.10 and a 12 month high of $129.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.47 and its 200 day moving average is $117.43.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.3716 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

