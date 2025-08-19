Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 914 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 76,432.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,418,000 after buying an additional 777,316 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,297,000 after buying an additional 214,395 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18,567.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 200,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,628,000 after buying an additional 199,413 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $113,547,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,449,000 after buying an additional 185,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $850.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $746.99 and a 200 day moving average of $664.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price objective (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $838.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,954,250. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total transaction of $31,199,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 121,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,851,900. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,599 shares of company stock worth $38,455,220. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.