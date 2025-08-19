Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,920.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Equifax by 505.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $315.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $11,665,891.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. This represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $246.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Equifax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.98 and a 1 year high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

