Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 174.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,708 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 37,929 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,780,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,096,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,568 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $69,975,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 530.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,067,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,436 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,163,792 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,500 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Corporation has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

