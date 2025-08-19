Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 83,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

W.R. Berkley Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of WRB opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.20%.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

