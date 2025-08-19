Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 77,674.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,138,000 after buying an additional 886,266 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 98.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,093,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,488,000 after purchasing an additional 541,579 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,989,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,406,000 after purchasing an additional 120,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cfra Research raised shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.64.

URI stock opened at $914.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $805.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $708.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $933.32. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

