Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 58.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 311,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AZN stock opened at $79.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $245.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.36.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

