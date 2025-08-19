Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Transdigm Group worth $48,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,113,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,452.15, for a total transaction of $4,646,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,310. This represents a 48.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total transaction of $4,295,136.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $33,827,343.28. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,172 shares of company stock worth $89,692,367 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

TDG opened at $1,390.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,501.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,414.06. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,183.60 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. Transdigm Group’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,624.69.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

