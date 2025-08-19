Korea Investment CORP Sells 30,252 Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,252 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $50,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLUT. Parvus Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,146,227,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,291,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,627,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,940,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,849,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,816,000 after purchasing an additional 634,497 shares in the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

FLUT opened at $294.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.18. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1 year low of $196.88 and a 1 year high of $313.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.31.

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.87. Flutter Entertainment had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $245.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FLUT. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $323.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Daniel Mark Taylor sold 15,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.80, for a total transaction of $4,352,598.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,724,547.20. This trade represents a 47.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Philip Bishop sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total transaction of $536,242.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,087.68. The trade was a 28.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,642 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,473. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

