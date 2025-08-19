Korea Investment CORP Reduces Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,972 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 244,259 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $41,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

