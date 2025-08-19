Korea Investment CORP Has $43.59 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $43,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,760,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,418,990,000 after purchasing an additional 315,421 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,930,000 after buying an additional 177,201 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,341,000 after buying an additional 225,125 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,152,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,181,000 after buying an additional 188,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.17.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $91,261.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,460. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $48,632.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,930.40. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,378 shares of company stock worth $394,217 over the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $282.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.31. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $296.72.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

