Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,330,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 89,582 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $57,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KNX. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

