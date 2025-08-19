JT Stratford LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

JT Stratford LLC cut its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,638 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,535,600. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Truist Financial set a $490.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $389.88 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $362.50 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The company has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $443.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($12.83) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.