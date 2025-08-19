Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 23,482 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 33,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 27,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $338.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $293.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $298.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.08.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

