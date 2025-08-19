iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Down 56.5% in July

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,000 shares, adropof56.5% from the July 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently,0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently,0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMXF. Values Added Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 61,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after buying an additional 19,610 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Plum Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ EMXF opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $44.33.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5309 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

