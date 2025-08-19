Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stake in Cactus, Inc. $WHD

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 717,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $32,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cactus by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cactus by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,377,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of WHD stock opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.12. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $70.01.

Cactus Increases Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $273.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.28 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHD. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

