Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,417,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.01% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $201,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 500,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 34,753 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 106,420.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.39.

NYSE IPG opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.05. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.86%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

