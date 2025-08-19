International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $83,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 190,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,932,258.18. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

International Seaways Stock Performance

International Seaways stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. International Seaways Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $54.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.05.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $188.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 9.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on International Seaways from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 9.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,855,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,674,000 after buying an additional 159,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Seaways by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 709,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after purchasing an additional 216,325 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 80,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth about $17,331,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

