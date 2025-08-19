Insider Buying: Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) COO Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) COO Joshua J. Viets bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $184,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,684,060.16. The trade was a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Expand Energy Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ EXE opened at $93.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 238.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.34 and a 200 day moving average of $107.21. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $69.12 and a 1 year high of $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.41%. Research analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 589.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expand Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expand Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXE. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,973,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,310,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth about $701,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $624,083,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $518,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

