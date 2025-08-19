IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded IGM Biosciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth $203,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.60. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.88. The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 93.35% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

