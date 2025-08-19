IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC Holdings Raised by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in IES were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IES by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of IES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,193,000. Cynosure Group LLC raised its position in shares of IES by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IES alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.45, for a total value of $607,819.50. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,913,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,325,849.80. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,522,915. 56.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Read Our Latest Report on IESC

IES Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of IES stock opened at $336.23 on Tuesday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.89 and a twelve month high of $370.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.50.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.40. IES had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $890.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.00 million.

About IES

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.