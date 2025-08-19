HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Watsco by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Watsco by 243.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Trading Up 0.9%

WSO stock opened at $418.78 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.01 and a twelve month high of $571.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.93.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.32). Watsco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.17.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

