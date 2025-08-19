Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Director Sells $28,868.60 in Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) Director Thomas L. Seavey sold 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $28,868.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,027 shares in the company, valued at $567,388.90. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hennessy Advisors stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 15.58 and a current ratio of 15.58. The firm has a market cap of $85.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.79. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 202.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 81,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 54,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Advisors during the second quarter worth approximately $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hennessy Advisors to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

