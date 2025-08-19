Head-To-Head Comparison: PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) and Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE)

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) and Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PBF Energy and Able Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PBF Energy $30.28 billion 0.09 -$533.80 million ($8.59) -2.76 Able Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Able Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PBF Energy.

This table compares PBF Energy and Able Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PBF Energy -3.24% -17.46% -7.46% Able Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PBF Energy and Able Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PBF Energy 6 7 1 0 1.64 Able Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

PBF Energy presently has a consensus price target of $25.1667, indicating a potential upside of 6.01%. Given PBF Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PBF Energy is more favorable than Able Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of PBF Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of PBF Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PBF Energy beats Able Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United States, as well as in other regions of the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Able Energy

(Get Free Report)

Able Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail distribution of home heating oil, propane gas, kerosene, and diesel fuels to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It also offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installation and repair services. In addition, the company markets other petroleum products to commercial customers, including on-road and off-road diesel fuel, gasoline, and lubricants. Further, it involves in the retail sale of food, merchandise, and personal services, as well as provides onsite and mobile vehicle repair, and services and maintenance to professional and leisure driver through a network of 10 travel plazas located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia. Able Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.