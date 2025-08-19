Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,200 shares, anincreaseof100.0% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. rebel Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 131,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 48,444 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 28,867 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the period.

Global X CleanTech ETF Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:CTEC opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. Global X CleanTech ETF has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $8.89.

Global X CleanTech ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X CleanTech ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th.

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

