GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEHC. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

GEHC opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.42.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

