Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 57 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 26,095.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,038,000 after buying an additional 1,902,081 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,089,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,506,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Waste Management by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,996,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,509,000 after buying an additional 465,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,282,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of WM opened at $224.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.69 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.71. The firm has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.35.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

