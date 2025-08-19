Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $115.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.21 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 44.91%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

