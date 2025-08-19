Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 59,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $625.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The company has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total value of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,746.85. This represents a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

