Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 488.3% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.