Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.56 and last traded at $34.48, with a volume of 294564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.47.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLJP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,896,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 662,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after acquiring an additional 491,525 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,349,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,531,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,015,000.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

