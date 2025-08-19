Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Urogen Pharma $URGN

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned 0.08% of Urogen Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 6,047.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 6,908.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Friday, June 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Urogen Pharma from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $31.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

In other Urogen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $176,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 148,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,171.01. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $143,971.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 41,492 shares in the company, valued at $794,156.88. This represents a 15.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,833 shares of company stock worth $457,467 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. Urogen Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $21.01.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.23). Urogen Pharma had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 97,487.15%. The company had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

