Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YOU. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,322,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,512,000 after buying an additional 1,422,999 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,862,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,210,000 after buying an additional 823,166 shares during the period. Ribbit Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,598,000. Finally, Castellan Group acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

CLEAR Secure Price Performance

Shares of CLEAR Secure stock opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.25.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 122.69% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $219.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YOU. Wall Street Zen cut CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on CLEAR Secure from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Insider Transactions at CLEAR Secure

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 228,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $5,832,671.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 149,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,835.22. This represents a 60.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,812.80. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,907 shares of company stock worth $10,015,189 over the last three months. 39.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLEAR Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

