Fox Run Management L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. $CRBG

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,961,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,539,000 after buying an additional 7,828,929 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter worth $100,404,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 2,686.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,555,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,337,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corebridge Financial

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,009,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,896,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,100,837.45. The trade was a 26.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRBG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 0.9%

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.90, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.06. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $36.57.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Corebridge Financial had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is presently -157.38%.

About Corebridge Financial

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.