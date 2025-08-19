Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 4,497 Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 1,136.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $2,801,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 367,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,543,518.88. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total value of $504,350.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,767.50. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,211 shares of company stock worth $11,849,216 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of SHAK opened at $104.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.07. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $144.65.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $356.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.56 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHAK. Barclays dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $168.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Shake Shack from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.