Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in CG Oncology, Inc. $CGON

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CG Oncology by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CG Oncology by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CG Oncology by 1,051.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CG Oncology by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in CG Oncology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 2,000 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CG Oncology from $68.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CG Oncology from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

CG Oncology Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CGON opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. CG Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 15,945.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

